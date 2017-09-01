Celtic new boy Odsonne Edouard happy to play against parent club PSG

New Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard insists he will not hesitate if he has to gun down Paris St Germain in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old clinched a deadline-day move that will see him spend the next year on loan with the Hoops from the French giants.

But he could come face-to-face with his parent club’s star-studded line-up in just two weeks time when the Parkhead side kick-off their group-stage campaign.

With the France youth international’s compatriot Moussa Dembele still battling back from hamstring trouble, boss Brendan Rodgers will look for Edouard to provide cover for Leigh Griffiths.

That may yet force the talented teen to go head-to-head with his main employers but Edouard stressed he will not think twice if he has to put Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and co to the sword when they visit Celtic Park on September 12.

“It’s not a problem,” he declared. “I’m a football player and I’m here to score goals.

“If I can score, I’ll score.”

Griffiths has started the season in his usual deadly form, blasting five goals in his first nine games of the campaign so far.

Dembele is due to step up his return from injury in the coming days but Edouard does not want to spend the next 12 months watching Celtic’s ace marksmen from the bench.

He said: “First and foremost a football player is a competitor, so my objective is to play every match.

“I know that I will have to learn first, I will have to really develop, I will have to really work hard at it.

“But as a competitor I obviously want to play and that will be my driving force.

“As soon as I discovered Brendan Rodgers was interested in me as a player and heard what he had to say, I had no hesitation in signing here.

“He was very influential. He said he really liked my profile as a player. I know that he likes working with young players to develop them. That was key in me coming to Celtic.

“I know there is a lot of young players in this team and that is proof of what he does and that he does it well.”

