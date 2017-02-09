Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic out for ‘a few months’

Tom Rogic will be out for “a few months” after having an operation on his ankle, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has announced.

The 24-year-old Hoops midfielder last played on December 17 in the 2-1 win over Dundee where he came off at the interval and suffered the setback during training.

Ahead of the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against Inverness on Saturday, Rodgers said: “Tom Rogic will be out probably for the next few months.

“He had to have an operation. It was unfortunate, it was right at the end of training, the same spot where he had it before.

“His foot stuck in the ground and he did a full twist on it.

“It was either going through the same procedure as before or have an operation so he went to London for an operation and it is all done and he is on the way to recovery now.

“It is a big disappointment because he is a player I was looking forward to seeing back.

“He will be back for the end of the season, it is a disappointment that he will miss up to eight weeks.”

