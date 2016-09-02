Celtic manager: I wanted another creative midfielder

Brendan Rodgers has admitted he tried everything he could to sign a midfielder ahead of the transfer window closing this week.

The Celtic manager was ultimately left frustrated in his bid to add more creativity to his squad but he says he is content with the pool of players he has.

Rodgers brought in Moussa Dembele, Kolo Toure, Scott Sinclair, Dorus de Vries and Cristian Gamboa during the transfer window.

But Celtic’s only deadline-day business was to loan right-back Saidy Janko to Barnsley for the season.

However, with £30 million of Champions League money having been earned, there were some eyebrows raised when the deadline passed without another recruit, with Everton midfielder James McCarthy linked with a move to Parkhead.

The former Hamilton player is injured and may need surgery to cure a groin problem.

Rodgers said: “I wanted to bring in another creative midfield player to support the boys we have here, but I will never bring in anyone for the sake of bringing in a player.

“It has to be the right player, has to be the right profile, otherwise you waste time, money and energy

“We tried everything we could to get the right quality of player, but the players were not available and you can’t get a player if a club doesn’t want to sell them or loan them.

“I am delighted with the players we have here.”

