Celtic make history with Scottish Cup win

Celtic have become the first team in Scottish football history to complete an entire domestic season unbeaten following their late 2-1 Scottish Cup final victory over Aberdeen.

READ MORE - MATCH REPORT: Celtic 2 - 1 Aberdeen: Celtic complete treble and make history

Goals from Stuart Armstrong and a stoppage time winners from Tom Rogic handed Celtic their 37th Scottish Cup win, in the week in which the club celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Lisbon Lions’ European Cup defeat of Inter Milan.

The win means Celtic have gone through 47 games this season without defeat – 48 if including last season – winning the Ladbrokes Premiership, Scottish Cup and Betfred Cup.

It is the fourth treble in the club’s history, Brendan Rodgers joining illustrious company in Martin O’Neill and Jock Stein, who achieved it twice.

The treble was first obtained in that memorable 1966-1967 season, with the second coming two seasons later.

Martin O’Neill took the Hoops league, Scottish Cup and League cup success in the 2000-2001 season.

As well as the trio of trophies Rodgers has also led Celtic to a record points total.