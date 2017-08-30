Celtic looking to bring Jason Denayer back on loan - reports

Celtic are looking to bring centre-back Jason Denayer back to Parkhead for a second loan spell, according to the Daily Mail.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Jason Denayer back to Celtic? | No Shane Long move for Celtic | West Ham eye Anthony Ralston

Brendan Rodgers is in the market for a centre-back after a move for South African international Rivaldo Coetzee collapsed due to a foot injury discovered during the player’s medical.

Denayer is out of favour with parent club Manchester City and, after spending time with Sunderland and Galatasaray in recent seasons, has yet to win a temporary move away from the Etihad this summer.

The 22-year-old helped Celtic win the league and League Cup double back in season 2014/15, where he won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

READ MORE - Patrick Roberts: Pep Guardiola refused permanent Celtic deal