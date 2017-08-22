Celtic likely to be in pot four for group stage draw

Have your say

Celtic are likely to be in the fourth pot of seeds for Thursday’s Champions League group stage draw.

Wins on Tuesday night for Sevilla, Napoli and Olympiacos reduced the Scottish champions’ chances of moving up into the third pot and securing a more favourable draw.

However, if Liverpool were to be knocked out by Hoffenheim at Anfield on Wednesday then Celtic would jump into pot three.

Liverpool lead 2-1 from the first leg in Germany.