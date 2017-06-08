Celtic lead chase for Jonny Hayes after Cardiff withdraw bid

Celtic are once again favourites to sign Jonny Hayes after Cardiff City withdrew their bid for the Aberdeen winger, according to Sky Sports.

It was reported earlier this week that Aberdeen had asked their Ladbrokes Premiership rivals to up their offer after Cardiff matched the £1.2million valuation.

However, the English Championship side have now performed a U-turn, withdrawing the offer and leaving Celtic as the leading bidders.

Aberdeen are seeking to take Ryan Christie on loan for the season as part of the deal.

