Celtic launch three-ticket packages for Champions League

Celtic have released details of three-game Champions League packages which will be available for season ticket holders to purchase.

For £99, adult season ticket holders can purchase a package, which will secure them a ticket for all three home games against Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Concession packages are available for £75, while under-13s cost £66.

The packages go on sale tomorrow at 9.30am and will be available until 8 September.

Celtic’s first home match takes place on 28 September when Brendan Rodgers’ side entertain Manchester City.

Season ticket holders not wishing to buy tickets for all three games can purchase individual tickets at a later date.

Celtic will announce details, along with information for general sale and information regarding away fixtures, in due course.

