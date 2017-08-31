Celtic interested in Bristol City defender Aden Flint - reports

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Bristol City defender Aden Flint, according to reports.

READ MORE - Transfer Deadline Day: Celtic to sign striker | Forest return for John McGinn | Rangers to make final Jamie Walker bid

The Bristol Post believe Celtic have joined the race to sign the 6ft 6in centre-back, who is also being trailed by Birmingham City, West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough and Fulham.

Bristol are said to have already turned down £3.5million for the 28-year-old as they seek a transfer fee upwards of £5million.

Celtic are in the market for a new centre-back after the deal to sign Rivaldo Coetzee collapsed, but it remains to be seen whether they’re willing to spend so much on a player nearing his 30s.

READ MORE - Spurs weigh up bid for Celtic’s Moussa Dembele - reports