Celtic highest ranked Scottish club by UEFA

The annual UEFA club rankings have placed Celtic far ahead of the pack in Scotland thanks to last season’s Champions League group stage qualification.

The Parkhead side are ranked 64th, one below Everton and five behind Inter Milan.

Rangers are currently the lowest-placed Scottish club, sitting in 308th place, just below Moldovan side Zimbru Chisinau.

The rankings are based on performances over the past five seasons.

Aberdeen have moved up one place on last year’s table to 174th.

Motherwell are placed 247th, while Hibs are 270th and Hearts come in at 294th.