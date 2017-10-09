Celtic have ‘no chance’ against Bayern Munich - Berti Vogts

Celtic will have “no chance” of getting a result away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week, according to former Scotland boss Berti Vogts.

The ex-Scotland boss has dismissed Celtic's chances. Picture: Phil Wilkinson

The 70-year-old, who also managed his native Germany for a period, insists there’s too much pressure on the Bundesliga giants to win this match that they won’t let their focus slip.

Bayern have endured a rocky start to the new campaign, which manager Carlo Ancelotti paid the cost for with his job.

Taking over is Jupp Heynckes for his third permanent spell as head coach. His last job in management was with Munich between 2011 and 2013, where he led the side to Champions League glory, defeating Borussia Dortmund in the 2013 final at Wembley.

Vogts thinks Celtic’s opponents will be reinvigorated by the change and Brendan Rodgers’ men are on a hiding to nothing when they travel to Germany for the match on 18 October.

He said: “Celtic have no chance in Munich.

“This really is a must-win match for Bayern. If they can’t win their matches against Celtic, they won’t reach the last 16, so I am afraid that it is just too important to them.

“The new coach, Jupp Heynckes, has come in and I really think it is a bad time for Celtic to play Bayern.

“In fact, I can see Bayern winning both matches because they know if they win both matches they are through to the next round.”

