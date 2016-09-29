Celtic handed €10k fine by Uefa over Palestinian flags

Uefa have handed down a €10,000 to Celtic over the Palestinian flags displayed by fans in the club’s Champions League play-off with Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Waving of the flags, done as a protest against Israel, was in defiance of disciplinary regulations laid down by European football’s governing body.

A disciplinary hearing was heard on Wednesday, where the complaint was upheld and a fine of €10,000 imposed on the club.

Celtic have been disciplined on 11 other occasions since 2007, with the fines now totalling £200,000.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic earned EPL ‘respect’ | Guardiola: City should have won | Cup final verdict ‘the wrong message’

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY