Celtic fined by Uefa over crowd behaviour at Manchester City

Celtic have been fined £16,000 by Uefa over the behaviour of their fans during the Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Pyrotechnics were set off in the away end of the Etihad Stadium as Celtic closed out their European campaign with a 1-1 draw.

There were also reports of crowd disturbances from the December fixture with rival fans clashing inside the ground.

Celtic have now been punished 13 times by Europe’s governing body since 2007, with fines totalling over £200,000.

Earlier in the same campaign, the club were fined €10,000 after fans displayed Palestine flags during the Champions League qualifier with Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Oshaniwa to leave Hearts | Celtic boss hails McGinn | No ‘overhaul’ needed at Rangers