Celtic fend off EPL clubs to land Irish starlet Barry Coffey

Celtic have beaten off competition from Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester United to land Irish superkid Barry Coffey.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

The 16-year-old playmaker played for Chelsea last year in a youth tournament in Rotterdam and had been offered trials by both Manchester clubs.

But the youngster, who made his name playing for Nenagh AFC in his homeland, has opted to join the Scottish champions and has signed a three-year deal with them.

Coffey has already impressed in Scotland - he helped Ireland win the Victory Shield at the Oriam Training Centre in Edinburgh late last year.

And the Tipperary kid is set to join up with the treble winners’ Development squad for the forthcoming campaign.

READ MORE - Why there’s no longer any doubts about Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths