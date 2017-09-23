Celtic fans unveil RIP banner aimed at Rangers

Have your say

Celtic fans unveiled a banner aimed at their rivals, poking fun at their liquidation in 2012.

It was in response to an inspirational banner offered by Rangers fans. The Ibrox faithful decorated the Copland Road end in red, white and blue with a large RFC emblem with a banner running alongside the bottom of the stand reading: “Three letters emblazoned on our breast”.

Rangers' fans banner. Picture: Craig Fowler

In response, Celtic fans unveiled a pointed banner aimed at their rivals which read: “Three letters emblazoned on your gave...RIP”.