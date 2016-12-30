Celtic fans told not to wear hard hats to Ibrox

Celtic fans have been advised not to wear hard hats when they travel to Ibrox on Hogmanay for the third Old Firm meeting of the season.

The away fans had planned to wear the hats in order to wind up the home support over the condition of Ibrox Stadium.

A game between Rangers and Dumbarton had to be delayed last December when a bit of “stadium fabric” was dangling above supporters in the Sandy Jardine Stand.

Rangers’ home has been deemed safe by Glasgow City Council, though this has not dissuaded Celtic fans from mocking their rivals.

While Police Scotland insist there is no blanket ban on hard hats being worn, specifically, since they could be used as a weapon it is likely they will be confiscated by police and stewards as fans try to enter the stadium.

A Police Scoland spokeswoman said: “It’s at the club’s discretion what’s allowed into the stadium.

“If somebody is carrying something that we, or the stewards, think could be thrown and cause injury, then that may be looked upon differently and won’t be allowed into the stadium.”

