Celtic fans swarm around ex-boss Ronny Deila outside pub

Ronny Deila couldn’t keep the smile off his face after being swarmed by a group of happy Celtic fans outside a pub in Trondheim.

Hoops supporter Jamie Reilly posted a video of the encounter on social media. It shows the group jumping and singing around a bashful Deila as selfies were snapped.

Though clearly a little embarrassed by the attention, the grin on Deila’s face showed he was at least happy to be a source of joy for his former fans.

The group chanted, “Ronny Deila, Celtic through and through,” before the now-Vålerenga manager slinked away.

