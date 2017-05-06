Celtic fans say no to racism and show support for Scott Sinclair

Celtic fans showed their support for Scott Sinclair after the Englishman suffered racial abuse at Ibrox last week, serenading him throughout the club’s 4-1 defeat of St Johnstone.

The forward was subject to the abuse when he celebrated having opened the scoring from the penalty spot in his side’s 5-1 defeat of Rangers last Saturday. Pictures showed a Rangers fan making monkey gestures.

Earlier this week Paul Kenny, 28 admitted the offence contrary to the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act.

Following the conclusion of Celtic’s victory over St Johnstone, which took them on to 97 points, Sinclair took the acclaim of the Celtic fans who gave the forward a t-shirt which read ‘Love Celtic. Hate Racism’.

Sinclair started on the bench, replacing teenage debutant Michael Johnston before the hour mark, but it did not stop the Celtic Park faithful showering him with his song which has proved a massive hit in the East End of Glasgow.

The 28-year-old has been reinvigorated under Brendan Rodgers, enjoying his football in Glasgow. He has scored 25 goals in 46 goals for the Bhoys.