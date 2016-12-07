Celtic fans put on light show at Etihad Stadium

Celtic fans once again put on a dazzling light show in the 67th minute of their final Champions League group match with Manchester City.

In honour of the 50th anniversary of Celtic’s successful European Cup campaign - where they became the first British side to win the prestigious tournament - in 67th minute of matches, fans have been pulling mobile phones from their pockets, turning on the torch function and shining it down on the pitch.

They performed the tribute in the recent defeat against Barcelona and in the Betfred Cup final victory over Aberdeen, and chose to do it once more in Manchester on Tuesday evening.

The ‘light show’ also demonstrated how many fans had managed to secure tickets for the home end, as many decided ‘to hell with inconspicuousness’ and joined in the tribute.

Celtic drew the match 1-1 as Patrick Roberts netted against his parent club.

