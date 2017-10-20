Celtic fans ‘praised by Munich police’ for their behaviour

Celtic fans have been praised for their behaviour in Munich, according to a club statement.

Celtic fans light up their section at the Allianz Arena. Picture: SNS

Thousands of Hoops fans made the trip to Bavaria to watch their side lose 3-0 thanks to goals from Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich and Mats Hummels.

Despite being described as “piglets” by one German newspaper, their behaviour in Munich seems to have been commended by the local authorities.

A statement on Celtic’s website read: “The city’s police praised the Celtic fans for their behaviour both before and after the game, while the fans inside Allianz Arena were vocal in their support throughout the 90 minutes despite it being a tough night for the Hoops, who lost the game 3-0.

“Celtic would like to thank our fans for their support of the team, as always, and the club is also looking forward to welcoming Bayern Munich fans to Paradise on October 31.”

