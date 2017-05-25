Celtic fans plaster Billy McNeil cut-outs around Glasgow

Cut-outs of Billy McNeil holding the European Cup trophy have been plastered around Glasgow.

Posters of the club legend have been dotted around the city by Celtic supporters celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1967 European Cup final win.

Fans have been sharing images of the cut-outs on social media, using the hashtag #cesar67.

Billboards heralding the accomplishments of the Lisbon Lions have also been seen about town.

