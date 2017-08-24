Celtic fans on Twitter accept inevitability of drawing Barcelona

Celtic fans have been dreaming about which opponents their club will face in the Champions League - and dreading the prospect of one.

Celtic have been paired with Barcelona on each of the last three occasions they qualified for the group stages, winning one and losing six of those ties, including a 7-0 defeat at the Camp Nou last season.

While games against the Catalan giants are always special, supporters are frankly getting sick of the sight of Barca and would like the draw to mix things up a little this year.

That being said, some things are just written in the stars, and there’s already more than a few Celtic fans who have come to terms with the inevitable.

@CeltsAreHere said: “I wonder if we’ll be home or away first against Barcelona this year.”

@kevinadaly asked: “What time is the Celtic Vs Barcelona draw?”

@pauln1984 tweeted: “Monaco; Barcelona; Basel; Celtic. Can’t even escape Barca on f****n’ mock draw.”

@GlasgowGandW reasoned: “Will take anyone in tomorrow’s CL draw, and by that I mean anyone but Barcelona. SURELY not this time.”

@BTWCelticShow wrote: “So it’ll be us and Barcelona of course. Wonder who else we will draw.”

@SteinReigned stated: “Fairly confident Celtic will add a quality centre back & striker by the transfer deadline. Wonder who we’ll get in the CL, along with Barca?”

@MrCliftonville vented: “I swear to God, if Celtic draw Barcelona tomorrow I’ll punch my TV’s **** in. Sick of looking at them.”

@StandForCeltic offered: “I wonder who Celtic and Barcelona will draw in their @ChampionsLeague group!”

@sophiewalshcfc simply said: “Al greet if we get Barcelona again in this draw.”

