Celtic fans honour Lisbon Lions with eye-catching displays

Prior to Celtic’s undefeated-season clinching victory over Hearts, the Parkhead support honoured the club’s greatest ever side with a stunning full stadium display.

Celtic fans come together to display 'Lisbon Lions' in the stands. Picture: PA

It was the first of two spectacles on the day that paid tribute to the Lisbons Lions, as a pyro-packed display followed in the 67th minute.

Fans group the Green Brigade were behind both - helping to organise the first and conducting the second - which helped celebrate the 50th anniversary of Jock Stein’s side winning the 1967 European Cup final.

The first display was unveiled as Brendan Rodgers’ side took to the field against Hearts.

The display as the players line up before the match. Picture: SNS

The champions needed to avoid defeat in order to conclude an unbeaten league season, and they duly got all three points thanks to goals from Leigh Griffiths and Stuart Armstrong.

Prior to Armstrong’s second, as has been customary this season, the support started singing In The Heat of Lisbon. The chant pays tribute to Celtic’s famous victory over Internazionale, which occurred 50 years ago this past Thursday.

As they sang, supporters set off flares, which filled one end of the ground with a light air of smoke.

