Celtic fans display banner opposing controversial Football Act

Celtic fans have made their feelings known on the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act by displaying a prominent banner during Saturday’s match with Dundee.

Hung in the same corner of the ground occupied by the fans group The Green Brigade, the display condemned those responsible to the creation and implementation of the controversial Act, which had existed since 2012.

Displaying images and names of many prominent politicians and police chiefs, the banner read “guilty of criminalising football fans”.

Included in the sign were images of, among others, Nicola Sturgeon, Alex Salmond and Sir Stephen House, who was formerly Chief Constable of Police Scotland.

Pictures of the banner were quickly shared on social media as Brendan Rodgers’ side looked to keep their unbeaten run in tact against visitors Dundee.

