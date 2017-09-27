Celtic fans clash in Brussels city centre ahead of Anderlecht clash

A minority of Celtic fans have been involved in some pre-match scuffles in the centre of Brussels before the club’s Champions League clash match against Anderlecht.

Thousands of Celtic fans have made the trip across despite being warned they could be arrested if found to be without a match ticket.

The majority have been drinking without incident, but photos shared on social media showed some fans getting involved in isolated clashes.

Local police were required to break up the trouble.

