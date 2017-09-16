Celtic fans’ campaign to pay fine of fan who punched pitch invader

Celtic fans have launched a campaign to pay the fine of the supporter who punched the pitch invader during the club’s defeat at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

In the aftermath of Edinson Cavani’s goal to put the French side 3-0 up in the 40th minute, John Hatton entered the Celtic Park pitch and attempted to kick French forward Kylian Mbappe.

The 21-year-old, who admitted to being drunk and forgetting parts of the day, missed the teenage star before being escorted from the field and stadium by stewards when he was punched by an irate Tony Lavelle, one of many Celtic fans unhappy with Hatton.

The 61-year-old’s punch earned him a fine of £400 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Hatton, from Belfast, admitted to assaulting Mbappe, earning him a ban from every football ground in Britain.

However, Lavelle, who lives in St Labans Hertfordshire, was treated more leniently with Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill opting against a ban.

She said: “I can understand how you felt – the frustration of yourself and others in the stadium. You are a man of 61 and your last conviction was 42 years ago.

“With something of this nature, I would normally call for reports but I won’t in this occasion.

“You have been going to football matches for 48 years with no trouble and you take your nephew to matches. If Celtic Football Club wish to revoke your season ticket, that’s a matter for them – but I would hope they would see sense.”

Celtic fans have set up a Go Fund Me page in a bid to help pay his fine.