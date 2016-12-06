Celtic fan arrested for throwing burger at a horse

Brendan Rodgers’ side went out of the Champions League on a positive note after drawing 1-1 with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Buoyed by their side’s performance, the Celtic fans continued to sing well after the game, as they were kept in the ground for safety reasons.

One fan, however, missed all of this after being arrested earlier in the day for throwing a burger at a police horse.

He was arrested on the spot and taken into a police van, where he started “kicking about”, and will spend Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning stuck in a police cell.

The incident was confirmed by Greater Manchester Police, who tweeted: “Celtic fan arrested for throwing a hamburger at a police horse in Piccadilly Gardens. Male started kicking about in the van! #nightinacell”

They then added: “Police horse ‘Lancaster’ is in a stable position after burger thrown at it by Celtic fan!”

There were also scenes of crowd trouble at the section separately home and away fans, while City supporters complained about the number of Celtic fans who purchased tickets for the home end.

