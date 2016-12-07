Celtic earned ‘at least £30m’ from Champions League

They may not have made it past the group stage, but Celtic’s return to the Champions League is likely to have netted the club £27.5 million in revenues before gate receipts are included.

The Scottish Premiership champions played their final CL match of the season against Manchester City last night, drawing 1-1 at the Etihad stadium.

While the playing side is now over, the financial benefit of making it past the gruelling qualification rounds is likely to be felt for months to come at Parkhead.

Celtic earned £26m from UEFA for reaching the group stage - the club’s share of the lucrative TV rights package which broadcasts matches around the world.

In addition, Brendan Rodgers’ side were awarded £1.28m for three draws in six matches.

Once gate receipts, hospitality packages and sponsorship opportunities are added, the combined worth of Champions League football will easily surpass £30m.

It’s little wonder Rodgers is already looking forward to next season.