Celtic draw Barcelona and Manchester City in Champions League

Celtic have been drawn alongside Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Mönchengladbach in this season’s Champions League group stages.

Brendan Rodgers side were in pot four for the draw, meaning they were always likely to be handed three very tough opponents after making it to the group stages earlier this week.

Despite losing 2-0 away to Hapoel Beer-Sheva, the Scottish champions advanced thanks to a 5-4 aggregate win.

Left-back Kieran Tierney believes Celtic will face “three great teams” in the Champions League, but insists the Scottish champions are not there to make up the numbers.

Celtic have qualified for first time in three seasons and their last game in European football’s elite club competition ended in a 6-1 defeat in the Nou Camp.

Tierney, who missed the 3-1 loss to the Catalan giants in the International Champions Cup match in Dublin at the end of July, has been a long-time admirer of Barca, but is determined to help Brendan Rodgers’ side get into the knock-out stages.

The Scotland international said: “It is a great draw, three great teams. That is why you are in the Champions League, to play the best.

“People asked me who I wanted, but I really didn’t mind because you are going to get three great teams and six great games.

“I have always thought that (Barca are the best team in world) with Lionel Messi and players like that.

“Growing up, it was brilliant to watch them and now hopefully I can play against them.

“I think it is difficult in any group. This is the best of the best.

“It is the biggest competition and we are delighted to be there, but we are not just there to make up the numbers.

“It is going to be very, very tough. Everyone knows that, but we have to stay positive, do our work on the training field and you never know what can happen.”

