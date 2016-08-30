Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic in talks with Torino - reports

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic looks to be on his way out of the club, with reports claiming he is in Italy to negotiate a move to Torino.

Simunovic, 22, has not played since January due to a knee injury but now look unlikely to feature at all under new Parkhead manager Brendan Rodgers.

Signed exactly a year ago from Dinamo Zagreb by former Celtic manager Ronny Deila for around £3 million, the Croatian international played just 17 competitive games for Celtic before being injured.

According to Sky Sports, he is close to joining Torino, who finished 12th in Serie A last season.

Arguably the club’s most assured centre-back during the first half of last season, his loss will be keenly felt by Celtic who completed the signing of right-back Cristian Gamboa from West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>