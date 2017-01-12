Celtic defender Eoghan O’Connell joins Walsall on loan

Celtic defender Eoghan O’Connell has joined Walsall on loan until the end of the season.

The centre-back had been expected to move to Kilmarnock in a loan deal but has opted instead to head south.

O’Connell, 21, made seven appearances for Celtic at the start of the season, including the Champions League matches with Astana, Hapoel Beer-Sheva and Barcelona.

However, he was pushed down the pecking order following the return to fitness of Jozo Simunovic, the fine form of Erik Sviatchenko and the arrival of Kolo Toure.