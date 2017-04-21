Celtic defeat Rangers to retain Glasgow Cup

Celtic’s youngsters have defeated their Old Firm counterparts Rangers to retain the Glasgow Cup.

It’s the fourth year in a row Celtic’s young stars have emerged victorious in the under-17 tournament against their cross-town rivals.

Striker Jack Aitchison netted the winning goal in a 2-1 victory at Firhill Stadium.

Celtic had taken the lead through Ewan Henderson, younger brother of Liam, before Matthew Shiels tied the game at one apiece.

The final was watched by both Brendan Rodgers and Pedro Caixinha.

The two managers were among the small attendance. The game was closed to the public after trouble at a Glasgow Cup final on the same ground four years ago.

