Celtic decline to enter ‘tit for tat spat’ with Rangers

Celtic insist they will not get into a ‘tit for tat’ war of words with rivals Rangers after Saturday’s Old Firm game.

The hosts won the encounter 5-1 with Moussa Dembele grabbing the first league hat-trick in the fixture in 50 years.

The contest was marred by off the field events. A toilet in the Rangers end of the stadium was trashed, while Celtic supporters were criticised for effigies depicting Rangers fans hanging by their necks.

Club 1872, a Rangers supporters group, wrote to the club demanding Celtic fans be banned from Ibrox. Rangers then put out a statement in which they expressed sympathy with the fans in the wake of such ‘sectarian hatred’.

Celtic have now responded by insisting they won’t be drawn into a continuous back and forth over the fallout.

A Celtic spokesman was quoted by the Daily Record saying: “Celtic will not become involved in a tit for tat spat regarding all events at Celtic Park on Saturday.

“We will deal with all issues arising in a proper and professional manner in line with our well established policies.

“Saturday was a fantastic event for the club and our fans worldwide.

“We thank the overwhelming majority of our supporters for the positive backing they gave to the team and for making this such a great occasion.”

