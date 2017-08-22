Celtic deal for Rivaldo Coetzee confirmed by Ajax Cape Town

South African club Ajax Cape Town have announced that Celtic have agreed a deal to sign defender Rivaldo Coetzee.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

“We are extremely proud to announce an agreement with @celticfc , for the sale of defender Rivaldo Coetzee, HAS BEEN CONCLUDED.” said the club’s official Twitter account.

The 20-year old defender, who graduated from the club’s academy, has 23 caps for South Africa and was at one stage the youngest international in his country’s history.

Ajax CT’s official website stated: “Coetzee will join Celtic on a permanent deal, subject to the defender receiving a work permit and completing a medical.

“Everyone at Ajax Cape Town is extremely proud to see one of our own take the next step in their football career and wishes Coetzee all the best in his future endeavours. Good luck and make us proud ‘Riva’.”

READ MORE - Why defensive solidity proves Celtic’s progress under Brendan Rodgers