Celtic complete unbeaten Ladbrokes Premiership season

Champions Celtic have become the first team in 118 years to go the entire Scottish top flight season undefeated after bettering Hearts at Parkhead.

They secured the achievement last accomplished by rivals Rangers in the 1898-99 season when the Ibrox club won every one of their 18 league matches.

Celtic have finished the 2016-17 league season with zero defeats in 38 matches, including only four draws, and can complete the treble and an undefeated domestic season by beating Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final next weekend.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were made to work during their final league encounter as a stuffy performance from the visitors ensured the sides went in level at the half.

However, the hosts were finally able to make the breakthrough when Leigh Griffiths’ headed home a cross from Patrick Roberts and then Stuart Armstrong made sure of all three points with a late strike.

Celtic received a guard of honour from Hearts prior to the match, and were presented with the Ladbrokes Premiership trophy following its conclusion.