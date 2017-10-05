Celtic coach Kolo Toure named Ivory Coast assistant boss

Have your say

Kolo Toure has landed a new role - as assistant manager of the Ivory Coast national team

Celtic coach Toure, who made 120 appearances for his country, will team up with Belgium legend Marc Wilmots as the duo target next year’s World Cup.

Kolo Toure with manager Brendan Rodgers and assistant Chris Davies in training at Lennoxtown. Picture: SNS Group

The 36-year-old defender, who joined Celtic’s playing squad last season, has also been named as the head coach of the Ivorian Olympic squad.

He will coach players such as Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, Sunderland centre back Lamine Koné, highly-rated Milan midfielder Franck Kessié and the likes of attacking trio Salomon Kalou, Wilfried Bony and Gervinho.

He could also have a familiar face in Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi, who has previously been called up by the Elephants.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender hung up his boots in the summer, but returned to Celtic as a technical assistant.