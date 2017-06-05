Celtic closer to deal to sign Patrick Roberts - reports

Celtic are in advanced talks to sign Patrick Roberts from Manchester City on a permanent deal, according to the Daily Record.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

City are willing to part with the 20-year-old, but only if Celtic will agree to their asking price, which at present stands at close to £10million.

The Scottish champions are said to be only willing to offer in the region of £5million to bring the player back to Parkhead.

Roberts was a firm fans’ favourite during his 18 months on loan at the club, having failed to break into the Manchester City squad following his £12million transfer from Fulham.

Manager Pep Guardiola initially wanted Roberts to return to the Etihad and battle for a place next season. However, the City boss has decided to allow the player to leave if a fee can be agreed, as he’s looking to trim down his first-team squad.

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic eye ‘Iranian Ibra’ | Herrera jets in for Rangers