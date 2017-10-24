Celtic claim controversial Football Act is ‘counterproductive’

Celtic have criticised the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act, saying the legislation is counter-productive and has further deteriorated the relationship between fans and the police.

Officials from the Parkhead club were the only ones to respond to requests for written submissions as MSPs at Holyrood collect evidence for the bill, put forward by Labour’s James Kelly, to scrap the act.

Celtic reiterated their belief that supporters should not be treated differently in the eyes of the law just because they are inside a football stadium.

The Parkhead club even believe that “certain songs and chants” are more prevalent now than they were before the legislation.

The club stated: “There is also a perception among supporters that certain songs and chants are more prevalent now among a section of the support (particularly at away matches) than before the legislation came into force. To this extent, it may be considered that the legislation was counterproductive.”

