Celtic captain Scott Brown victim of sick cancer taunt on Twitter

Scott Brown has been the victim of a sick taunt on social media in the aftermath of Celtic’s victory over Rosenborg in Champions League qualifying.

The Celtic captain revealed through his Instagram account that one Twitter user sent a graphic making fun of the deaths of Brown’s sister Fiona and ex-Celtic coach Tommy Burns, both of whom died of cancer within two weeks of each other in 2008.

The message was sent to Brown less than two hours after Celtic defeated Rosenborg in Norway to reach the play-off round of the Champions League.

Brown, who’ll be set to travel back from Trondheim with the rest of the Celtic squad, posted on Instagram: “Just been sent this from my twitter account. Now football banter is all good between fans, but when it gets personal and bringing family members and friends into it who you love and miss everyday is disgusting.”

