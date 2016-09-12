Search

Celtic captain Scott Brown passed fit to face Barcelona

Celtic captain Scott Brown has shrugged off the injury he picked up in the 5-1 win over Rangers. Pic: SNS

Celtic captain Scott Brown has shrugged off the injury he picked up in the 5-1 win over Rangers. Pic: SNS

0
Have your say

Celtic captain Scott Brown has been passed fit to play against Barcelona tomorrow night in the Champions League.

Brown came off early against Rangers on Saturday in the 5-1 Old Firm derby victory and there were fears from the Celtic camp that he may miss the trip to Catalonia.

However, assistant manager Chris Davies confirmed in a pre-match briefing that Brown has shrugged off his knock and will be fit to face the Spanish champions.

The news comes as a boost to the current Scottish Premiership leaders, who are without main striker Leigh Griffiths for the Nou Camp clash due to a leg injury.

Back to the top of the page