Celtic boss quizzed over comparison between Messi and Nessie

Brendan Rodgers laughed off a rather bizarre comparison between Barcelona attacker Lionel Messi and Scottish folklore legend the Loch Ness Monster, as the Celtic boss answered questions from the press prior to his side’s meeting with the Catalan giants tomorrow evening.

Click here for the latest results, fixtures and stats>>>

The Spanish journalist wanted to know if Messi’s incredible exploits in football were less believable than the idea that a prehistoric beast has remained (largely) hidden in Scottish waters for years and years.

Asking the question in English, the journalist said: “Here in Scotland we have the legend of the monster in Loch Ness. If we didn’t have the images that we have today, with TV and the internet and all this stuff, what do you think would be easier to believe if it exists: the Loch Ness Monster or Lionel Messi?”

A smiling Rodgers answered: “It’s hard to believe that you asked that question. I don’t really know much about the Loch Ness Monster. But I know Lionel Messi is a brilliant player. But that was the worst question I’ve probably had.”

Rodgers had previously been quizzed on the talents of Barcelona’s talisman and whether he deserves to pick up another Ballon d’Or award for being the world’s best player.

He said: “For years it’s been about a few players, about Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. For me, it’s all about choice, which one you prefer. They are both incredible footballers.”

READ MORE - Rumour Mill: Celtic fear Aberdeen more than Rangers | Hearts boss slams ‘leg-breaker’ tackle | Celtic job made Deila ill

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook