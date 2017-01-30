Celtic boss insists Craig Gordon will stay despite second bid

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has reiterated that Craig Gordon will still be at Parkhead after the transfer window.

Chelsea were reported to have made a second bid for the Scotland goalkeeper but Rodgers’ stance has not shifted.

When asked to state categorically that Gordon would not be leaving before Wednesday’s home game against Aberdeen, Rodgers said: “Yes. He will be in the team.

“There is nothing new to add. I repeat, we don’t want to sell him.

“My job here is very simple: to look after Celtic, help the club develop on and off the field. And part of that is not to give away your best players.

“So for me it is pretty straightforward.”

When asked whether there had been another bid from Chelsea, Rodgers told reporters: “You know more than me.”

Chelsea had a bid rejected last week but the Celtic boss declared he had not given “one iota” of thought about a potential replacement for Gordon.

The 34-year-old’s contract expires in the summer but Celtic have the option of a further year.

