Celtic boss confirms Tom Rogic will miss Rangers clash

Celtic will be without Tom Rogic for Saturday’s derby clash with Rangers at Ibrox after the midfielder’s absence through injury was confirmed by manager Brendan Rodgers.

Speaking after his team’s 2-0 home win over Ross County that moved the Parkhead side 16 points clear of their Glasgow rivals, Rodgers said that the ankle problem that has kept the Australian attacker out for a fortnight would not subside before the winter break.

“Rogic won’t make the game on Saturday,” said the Celtic manager. “That’s disappointing for him as he’s been outstanding, but it’s about the collective and we will be ready. Tom will be back after the mid-season break. It’s not a long-term injury.”

Rogic damaged his ankle during the 2-1 win over Dundee earlier this month.