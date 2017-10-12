Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers wins manager of the month

Have your say

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been named the Ladbrokes Premiership manager of the month for September.

The reigning champions won three of their four league games during the period, including defeating rivals Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox.

The only smudge on an otherwise spotless record was a 2-2 draw with Hibernian on 30 September.

Celtic’s other victories came in the form of a 4-1 win at Hamilton and a 4-0 victory over Ross County at Celtic Park.

It is the fifth time Brendan Rodgers has won the manager of the month award since taking over at Parkhead in the summer of 2016.

