Celtic’s Brendan Rodgers has won the Ladbrokes Premiership Manager of the month award for August.

The Parkhead head coach has made an immediate impact in the job, guiding his side to the top of the league with wins against Celtic, St Johnstone and Aberdeen in their opening three games of the season.

The club have also reached the group stage of the Champions League and the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup.

