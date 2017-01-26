Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers warns Chelsea off Craig Gordon

Brendan Rodgers insists Chelsea will be wasting their time with any move for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon this month.

The English Premier League leaders have been strongly linked with Gordon as they line up a potential replacement for their current back-up keeper Asmir Begovic, who is likely to leave before the transfer window closes next week.

But Celtic manager Rodgers is determined to hold on to Gordon who kept another clean sheet last night as the Scottish champions defeated St Johnstone 1-0 to stretch their lead at the top of the Premiership to 22 points.

“If it’s the case, then yes [they are wasting their time],” said Rodgers. “We don’t want to sell him. His contract is up at the end of the season but with an option for the club.

“It’s not something we will even consider, really. He’s someone I want around for the duration of my time here. He’s a good guy, he is very happy in his life at the moment and really enjoying his football. It has given him an edge to his game. If a club like Chelsea is interested in him, then it shows the level they see him at.

“I heard something before the game and I’m not surprised. It’s another indication of where this team is at that Craig is speculated about.

“It’s a big testament to him. There is a lot of speculation around a lot of our players. They are playing at such a level that these great clubs are interested in them. But Craig is very much a part of what I’m doing here. He has really consolidated his game, how we want to play. You see how composed and calm he is. He is 34 and can go on for a number of years yet and be a real pillar of this team.”

Celtic’s win last night saw them match the post-war record of 26 unbeaten domestic matches from the start of a season set by Jock Stein’s Lisbon Lions in 1966-67.

“If you were to mention that record when we came in six months ago, to players or supporters, then they may not have believed it,” said Rodgers.

“It’s a huge honour. I didn’t talk so much about it before the game because you have to do the job, work well and get the results.

“It’s a huge testament to the players and how committed they have been on a daily basis, to what we are trying to do, and to their professionalism.”

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright was scathing of referee Andrew Dallas for his refusal to award his team a penalty when Steven Anderson went down under a shove from Scott Brown shortly after Dedryck Boyata scored the only goal of the game.

“There are difficult decisions and easy ones to make and that’s an easy one,” said Wright. “He has a clear view, it’s a push in the back.”