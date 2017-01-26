Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hails ‘unbelievable’ record

Brendan Rodgers has paid tribute to his Celtic side after they equalled their post-war record of 26 unbeaten domestic matches from the start of a season.

They’ll have the chance to better the previous total, set by Jock Stein’s Lisbon Lions side in 1966-67, when they entertain Hearts at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Rodgers believes the record is testament to the rapid improvement shown by the players since the ex-Liverpool and Swansea boss took over the hotseat at Celtic last summer.

“If you were to mention that record when we came in six months ago, to players or supporters, then they may not have believed it,” said Rodgers.

“It’s a huge honour. I didn’t talk so much about it before the game because you have to do the job, work well and get the results.

“It’s a huge testament to the players and how committed they have been on a daily basis, to what we are trying to do, and to their professionalism.”