Celtic boosted by Dedryck Boyata’s return to training

Celtic have been handed a boost after Dedryck Boyata returned to training after a lengthy injury lay-off.

The Belgian defender damaged his knee in pre-season against Slavia Prague in early July which, along with injuries to Jozo Simunovic and Erik Sviatchenko, left Celtic playing some games with a makeshift defence.

Boyata had been out injured since early July. Picture: SNS Group

But the former Manchester City youngster has resumed training and has been pictured taking part in training sessions at Lennoxtown with the rest of the Celtic squad.

Boyata will travel to Dens Park for the Betfred Cup clash with Dundee on Wednesday, and the 26-year-old will almost certainly be included in the Celtic party that travels to his homeland to face Anderlecht, who sacked manager Rene Weiler this morning, later this month.

Brendan Rodgers is likely to have a number of defenders available for the Anderlecht match with Jozo Simunovic, Erik Sviatchenko, Kieran Tierney, Anthony Ralston and Mikael Lustig all likely to be in contention along with the fit-again Boyata.