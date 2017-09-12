Celtic are the 6th most backed team to win the Champions League

Celtic have received the sixth most bets to win this season’s Champions League outright, according to Oddschecker.com.

READ MORE - How Celtic can beat Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League

Brendan Rodgers’ side have accounted for 5.5 per cent of total bets since the market opened, which is higher than the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea.

Punters have been tempted by the lengthy odds available, with some bookmakers even going as far as to offer 750/1 on the Parkhead club triumphing in Kiev next May.

Celtic begin their Champions League campaign against PSG on Tuesday night. The French side have attracted the highest number of bets to win the competition, 17 per cent of the market share.

READ MORE - ‘It’s only Celtic asking for a review’ – Stewart Regan