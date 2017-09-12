Celtic announce starting XI to face PSG in Champions League

Brendan Rodgers has decided to make three changes to his Celtic side to face PSG in the Champions League.

Reverting to their usual 4-2-3-1 system, Rodgers has recalled Leigh Griffiths and Olivier Ntcham to the starting XI in place of Callum McGregor and Odsonne Edouard.

There’s also a start for 18-year-old Anthony Ralston who starts at right-back in place of Nir Bitton who had featured against Astana in the centre of defence. Mikael Lustig slides along to centre-back while James Forrest drops out from the side that faced Hamilton.

Celtic: Gordon, Simunovic, Ralston, Lustig, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, Armstrong, Roberts, Sinclair, Griffiths. Subs: De Vries, Bitton, Rogic, Edouard, Ajer, McGregor, Forrest.

PSG: Areola, Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Kurzawa, Verratti, Thiago Motta, Rabiot, Cavani, Neymar, Mbappe-Lottin. Subs: Trapp, Kimpembe, Lucas Moura, Meunier, Yuri, Lo Celso, Draxler.